RESTORE THE PLANET

>Planet IX is an NFT-based strategy game. With a virtual copy of planet earth as your arena, your goal is to rebuild the planet to its former green and blue glory.

COLLECT

Your PIX NFTs to gain more control of Planet IX’s total landmass and form Territory NFTs to unlock further rewards.

TRADE

With other AoC to lay your hands on those PIX you want to expand your collection!

DEVELOP

Strategies on your own or join forces with others, build up facilities and restore the beauty of Planet IX.

THE GAME

Planet IX is a GameFi strategy game, where the mission is to explore the world, collect NFTs, trade them on our Marketplace, challenge each other in Play-to-Earn games and reap rewards from various DeFi functionalities. However, the game does not stop there. Your digital footprint in this environment will also create a sustainable real-world impact.

